King graces ceremony in conjunction with Mount Kinabalu expedition honouring firefighters

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah signs a plaque in conjunction with the inauguration of the ‘Ekspedisi Untukmu Barisan Hadapan Ke Gunung Kinabalu’ programme at Menara Kuala Lumpur, February 7, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended a ceremony in conjunction with the “Ekspedisi Untukmu Barisan Hadapan Ke Gunung Kinabalu” programme at Menara Kuala Lumpur today.

His Majesty’s presence was to support the efforts of the Persatuan Suri dan Anggota Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (Perisma) members who will be heading to Mount Kinabalu as a symbolic gesture in appreciation of the sacrifices of firefighters in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, his deputy Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib, as well as Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and his deputy Datuk Ali Biju were also present at the event.

Organised by the Pahang Media Club (KMP), the expedition is scheduled to take place from February 16-22, involving 80 people including Kuala Lumpur Media Club members.

KMP president Datuk Nik Naizi Husin said the climbing mission was aimed at helping the wives of firefighters to understand the nature of their husbands’ duties as frontliners.

“Their husbands (firefighters) have helped the country in curbing Covid-19. So Perisma took the initiative to appreciate (their services) by climbing together to better understand their husbands’ hardships all this while,” he said when met by Bernama after the ceremony. ― Bernama