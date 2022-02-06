Sungai Golok flood mitigation project to be ready in two years, says Kelantan MB

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob attends an event at Kompleks Islam Darul Naim in Lundang, Kota Baru January 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Feb 6 — The Sungai Golok flood mitigation project, being carried out on the Kelantan side of the Malaysia-Thai border from Rantau Panjang to Tumpat, is a long-term solution to overcome flood problems in the area, said Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the project was scheduled for completion in two years.

“Thailand has completed the flood mitigation project on its side, while Kelantan has only started two years ago.

“InsyaAllah, this project will solve the flood problems in Rantau Panjang, Meranti and Tumpat,” he said, adding that during the recent floods, Meranti was spared anbd attributed it to the flood mitigation project being carried out in the area.

Ahmad said this when met by reporters after opening the Kelantan Authentic Lifestyle and Arts (KALA Sentral) at Dataran Muhammadi, Bazar Tengku Anis, here today.

Also present were Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, State Industry, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad and Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation Group chief executive officer Ab Aziz Yunus.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the state government planned to set up KALA Sentral in other districts to expand the market for products by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS) in Kelantan. — Bernama