PM Ismail Sabri extends condolences to family of Moroccan boy who died after being trapped in well for five days

Medics and people inspect the body of five-year-old child, Rayan Awram, as they stand near an ambulance, near Chefchaouen, northern Morocco February 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his condolences to the family of a five-year-old Rayan Oram who died on Saturday after being trapped for five days in a well in a village in northern Morocco.

Ismail Sabri, through a post on his Facebook account, said it was absolutely heartbreaking to learn about Rayan’s tragic death that has been confirmed by Morocco’s Royal Court.

The boy was trapped in a 32-meter-deep well for five days in his village of Ighran, located in the hills near Chefchaouen, northern Morocco.

“The entire Keluarga Malaysia and I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Rayan’s family. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Morocco's Royal Court confirmed late Saturday the death of the boy shortly after he was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. — Bernama