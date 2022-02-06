Perak MB: Drop in Bukit Merah Dam water level affecting paddy farmers, industrial sector

View of a paddy field in Sekinchan, Selangor October 31, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LENGGONG, Feb 6 — The drop in water level at the Bukit Merah Dam in Bagan Serai, near here, due to the hot and dry weather, is not only affecting the Kerian district’s paddy farmers but its industrial sector too.

Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said besides the farmers, complaints on it had been received from the glove factories which used a lot of water for their production operations.

“I will bring up this matter at the State Executive Council meeting to find a more effective solution to the problem.

“We know that the best method is transferring water from Sungai Perak to the Kerian district but it has to involve an appropriate cost and a suitable operator.”

Saarani said this when met by reporters after officiating at the Kayuhan Muhibah programme of the Perak branch of Kemas Staff Association of Peninsular Malaysia at the Taman Kota Tampan multipurpose hall, here, today.

Saarani said a feasibility study on building a water tunnel from Sungai Perak to Bukit Merah was still ongoing to overcome the problem.

He said the feasibility study was necessary to see whether the water transferred would be sufficient or not while the state government would continuously try to find a solution to the problem at the Bukit Merah Dam.

Asked on the water level at the main dams along Sungai Perak, he said it was alright so far such as at the Temengor, Bersia, Kenering and Chenderoh Dams.

“Although there is no rain, the water sourced from Hulu Perak flows into the dams,” he added.

Last Tuesday, the Bukit Merah Dam was reportedly at a critical level but could still supply water for domestic and agricultural use. — Bernama