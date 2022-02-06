PAS Youth Chief fires back at Ahmad Zahid, calling him a ‘magician’ who can miraculously heal himself

Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (pictured) has defended PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s response to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari today came to the defence of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang over remarks made by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Fadhli – who is also PAS Youth Chief – alluded that his party has always taken a neutral stance and not retaliated to attacks by Umno whenever the two parties clashed with each other, but could no longer remain silent when his president was insulted by Ahmad Zahid.

“There have been statements made by Terengganu and Kelantan Umno over the past two years, but no PAS Youth responded to the challenge, as it would only pour oil into the flame, as many in the Umno leadership know how to judge the meaning of consensus.

“But when our president responded to the metaphor of an Umno veteran who described PAS as trying to teach ducks to swim, he simply responded that we were helping ‘lame ducks’ – Datuk Seri was so angry that he suggested our president be a better zoologist,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He then went on to say that if Abdul Hadi was a zoologist, then Ahmad Zahid was then a magician who was sick in court one minute and healthy the next.

“Is Datuk Seri actually someone whose specialisation is a curse to change their colours as fast as lightning after having been a loyal student of the ‘teacher’ ?” Fadhli questioned.

On January 28, Abdul Hadi accused Umno of being ungrateful following the latter’s reluctance to forge an electoral pact.

He called Umno a lame duck that had broken its legs during the 14th General Elections that PAS had taken in and nursed back to health.

“We saved a lame duck. It broke its leg during the 14th general election... Unfortunately, when it was healed, it wanted to swim on its own. It left us,” he said.

Zahid then responded on February 5, suggesting that Abdul Hadi switch his profession from politician to a zoologist.