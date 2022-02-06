MACC probes Mara after receiving report of leak incriminating five executives

The MACC is investigating Mara after a document was leaked on social media, which implicated that five of the latter’s executives in financial misconduct. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) after a document was leaked on social media, which implicated that five of the latter’s executives in financial misconduct.

In a statement last night, MACC said it had received a report regarding the issue and will initiate a probe by taking statements from several witnesses working at Mara Corporation Sdn Bhd.

“An investigation will be conducted under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 relating to the offence of any officer of a public body who uses his office or position for his own benefit,” read the statement.

A report by Malaysiakini today said that the leaked document was allegedly from Mara chief executive officer Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman to the agency’s chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

Reportedly, based on the letter, Azizah had previously ordered an internal investigation into five of Mara’s executives for financial misconduct, and Suhaili was using the letter to report on the findings of the investigation.

The alleged misconducts include the executives “raising their allowances without approval, making double claims, and misusing company property such as cars”.

Suhaili had also reportedly claimed that the top leadership did not know about the alleged wrongdoings when they happened.

Malay Mail tried to sight the documents online — which Malaysiakini reported was leaked by “whistleblower” Twitter account Edisi Siasat — but found that the account @edisi_siasatmy has been suspended from the social media site.

Malaysiakini also reported that Azizah had released a statement yesterday, where she assured that Mara was investigating the matter and would not compromise or protect those involved.

“Following the spread of internal documents of a Mara subsidiary on social media regarding integrity issues of several Mara officers, Mara wishes to deny any abuse of power or mismanagement in the issue,” she was quoted as saying.