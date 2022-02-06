All demographic groups covered in BN’s Johor election manifesto, says Dr Adham

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Barisan Nasional will present a manifesto that will meet the needs of all levels of society in the upcoming Johor state election. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will present a manifesto that will meet the needs of all levels of society in the upcoming Johor state election.

Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said it will cover all demographic groups, including in terms of age, location and new voters as well as outline five main objectives to ensure that the state government formed is a strong and stable one.

“We are confident the BN manifesto will not only create job opportunities for the people of Johor but the state government formed will be one that is efficient and of integrity.

“The main focus of the manifesto will touch on developing better educational facilities as well enhancing the quality of life,” he said after meeting members of the Johor media today.

At the same time, the Tenggara MP said the manifesto also seeks to propel Johor as the nation’s new economic powerhouse.

Also present were Wanita Umno information chief Datuk Norshida Ibrahim and Johor Media Club president Mohd Fauzi Ishak.

In a related development, Dr Adham said Johor BN will ensure all 56 of its candidates appoint media officers during the state election so that information can be effectively channelled to voters.

“This move will also help voters and the media obtain immediate information on issues that need immediate attention,” he said.

The EC will hold a special meeting on February 9 to fix the dates for the Johor election after the state legislative assembly was dissolved on January 22. — Bernama