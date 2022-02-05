Penang police: Paya Terubong murder victim stabbed 34 times

Generic picture of the PDRM logo January 18, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 5 — The woman who was found dead with multiple knife wounds in a 12th floor flat in Paya Terubong yesterday was stabbed 34 times, an autopsy report revealed.

Acting North-east district police chief Supt V. Saravanan said the post mortem conducted by the Penang Hospital also found that the 46-year-old died some three hours before her bloodied body was discovered on a bed.

In the incident, the victim’s 54-year-old husband was also found dead at 7.38am after he is believed to have jumped from the 12th floor.

Police yesterday named him as the prime suspect.

“The victim’s mother, fearing for her daughter’s safety, had earlier lodged a report at 12.30pm after failing to open the locked flat unit door from outside,” he told Bernama today.

Saravanan said based on investigations, police are not ruling out jealousy as the motive for the murder as the couple is said to have had frequent arguments in the past three months.

Saravanan said during the incident, the couple’s 18-year-old son was at his grandmother’s house in Air Itam. — Bernama