Covid-19: Dr Sim cautions over possible Omicron surge in Sarawak

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian says the worst has yet to come as many have very mild symptoms and do not know they are infected, while others do not report self-test results and the Ministry of Health also no longer does contract tracing. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Feb 5 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has called for caution and preparedness in facing a possible Covid-19 Omicron variant surge in Sarawak.

In a Facebook post last night, he said with 7,234 cases reported in Malaysia yesterday, the worst has yet to come as many have very mild symptoms and do not know they are infected, while others do not report self-test results and the Ministry of Health also no longer does contract tracing.

“Omicron may be mild but still a risk to ‘tip over’ for our elderly, those (who are) high risk, (and) those who are immunocompromised. Omicron is more infectious than Delta and you may (be) unknowingly passing the infection to the vulnerable at home, work, community.

“Let’s be on (the) alert and prepare ourselves for Covid-19 Omicron surge in Sarawak,” he said in summary of a talk show with a local radio station earlier in the evening.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government, noted that after two years, everyone has to start living with the virus.

“With emerging new knowledge every day on Covid-19, every one of us have to start living with the virus as safely as possible with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), face mask, vaccination, and TRIIS (Test, Report, Inform, Isolate, Seek).

“Together, we shall overcome Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he said. ― Borneo Post