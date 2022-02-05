Malay Mail

After breaching 7,000-mark yesterday, new Covid-19 cases continue soaring to 9,117 infections

Saturday, 05 Feb 2022 03:35 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Malaysia recorded 9,117 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 ― Malaysia continues to see soaring Covid-19 infection numbers with 9,117 new cases recorded today, a steep hike from yesterday’s 7,324 cases.

The last time new cases breached the 9,000-case mark was in October 8, 2021 with 9,751 cases.

This brings the cumulative infection cases to 2,904,131 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

Two days ago, the Health Ministry said that the severity of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is currently its prime concern following the emergence of the Omicron variant rather than the number of daily infections.

