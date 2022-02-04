Malay Mail

Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases spike above 7,000-mark for first time since Oct 2021 with 7,324 infections

Friday, 04 Feb 2022 03:19 PM MYT

BY SHAHRIN AIZAT NOORSHAHRIZAM

Malaysia logged 7,324 infections in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recorded the country’s new Covid-19 cases breaking the 7,000-case mark for the first time this year today, after logging 7,324 infections in the last 24 hours.

The last time Malaysia recorded daily Covid-19 cases above the 7,000-mark was on October 16 last year after recording 7,509 that day.

The latest figure represents a marked increase of 1,604 cases from the 5,720 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,895,014.

This comes as yesterday, the Health Ministry said that the severity of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is currently its prime concern following the emergence of the Omicron variant rather than the number of daily infections.

