Death leap after stabbing wife in Paya Terubong

A woman was found dead with several stab wounds suspected to have been stabbed by her husband who was found lifeless in the area of their residential flat in Paya Trubong, George Town, February 4, 2022.

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — A woman found dead with several knife wounds was believed to have been stabbed by her husband before he jumped from their 12th floor flat in Paya Terubong here today.

Acting Northeast district police chief Supt V. Saravanan said police initially received a report regarding a 54-year-old man found dead in the flat area at 7.38 am and investigation showed the victim leapt from the 12th floor of the housing block.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) for an autopsy,” he told reporters at the scene.

The plot thickened when police later received a report from a woman informing that her daughter’s flat was locked from the inside and no one answered when she went there at about 12.30pm.

Saravanan said the woman then lodged a police report due to concerns for her daughter and son-in-law before police went to the house to unlock it only to find a woman’s blood-stained body on the bed of a room there.

Saravanan said the 46-year-old woman had two stab wounds in the neck and thighs whereby police found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Investigations linked the dead man found in the flat area as the husband of the woman who was killed and police believe he stabbed his wife before taking the death plunge.

“Police did not find any criminal elements, including no trace of burglary at the couple’s residence. The couple had an 18-year-old son but during the incident he was at his grandmother’s house in Air Itam, not far from their flat,” he said.

He said police believed the couple had quarrelled prior to their deaths.

The woman’s body was sent to HPP for autopsy, he added. — Bernama