FT Ministry studying proposal to implement speed limit in selected zones in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP) is studying the proposal by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) on the implementation of a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h) in selected zones around the federal capital and 50 km/h in other zones.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the study on the proposal would take into account the interests of all parties before it was finalised and announced soon.

“We will also look into its appropriateness...what is important is that the people are happy with its implementation,” he told a press conference after launching the fly the Federal Territory flag campaign in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day 2022 celebration, here today.

MIROS board of directors’ chairman Datuk Suret Singh, in a tweet has informed that the institute and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would work together towards implementing a 30 km/h speed limit in selected zones in the federal capital and 50 km/h for other zones.

MIROS has proposed a 30 km/h speed limit for residential areas, towns and villages as part of the national road safety plan for 2021 to 2030.

The proposal is also part of the Street for Life campaign carried out under the 6th UN Global Road Safety Week (UNGRSW) which aims to empower communities across Southeast Asia to implement the 30 km/h limit in areas where pedestrians mix with motorised traffic.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said this year’s fly the Federal Territory flag campaign would see 100,000 flags put up along the main roads as well as at business premises, government buildings and people’s housing projects in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya (15,530 flags) and Labuan (18,000 flags).

“The campaign is held to instil as a sense of belonging among the people of the Federal Territories. It will also highlight the image of a harmonious, caring, developed and prosperous society,” he said. — Bernama