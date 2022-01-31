Sabah minister: College student triggers new Covid-19 education cluster in state

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 31 — Sabah has recorded another Covid-19 education cluster today, namely the Lorong Api-Api Cluster with an index case involving a male student at Almacrest International College Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the 18-year-old student living in the Api-Api Centre dormitory started having symptoms on Jan 18.

“The index case was later found to be positive on Jan 21 and was admitted to the Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state Covid-19 spokesperson, said the screening of 40 close contacts found 25 more positive cases, bringing the cumulative total of the cluster to 34 so far.

He said all students who tested positive were in categories one and two, and were sent to a quarantine centre to be given appropriate treatment.

Earlier, the media reported that 10 schools were identified as involved in the education cluster in Sabah, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dallas, Kota Belud, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tambunan; SMK Ranau; SMK Sandakan and SMK Kundasang, SMK Tun Fuad Stephen, Kiulu; SMK Balung, Tawau; SMK Keningau; SMK Terusan, Lahad Datu and SMK Tandek 2, Kota Marudu. — Bernama