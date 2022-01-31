Ops Selamat: Terengganu police issue 6,094 summonses

Police officers man a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza, January 12, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA NERUS, Jan 31 — Terengganu police have issued 6,094 summonses within three days of the 17th ‘Ops Selamat’ conducted since January 28 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Its deputy chief, SAC Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said that out of this number, 5,042 summonses were for speeding.

“The number is in tandem with the triple increase in the number of vehicles this festive season compared to the normal days. Since Friday, 37,836 vehicles reportedly have been using the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT 2).

“‘Ops Selamat’ is also focusing on reducing road accidents and housebreaking incidents, ensuring smooth traffic flow, increasing patrols in the public areas and taking immediate action on certain cases.”

He said this to reporters after the launching of the road safety campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration by state Welfare, Women and Family Development, and National Unity Committee chairman, Hanafiah Mat at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza in Kampung Gemuruh, here, today.

Eighteen officers and 145 members of the Terengganu police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department are involved in monitoring the situation during the 10-day ‘Ops Selamat’ period from January 28 to February 6.

Wan Rukman said 98 road accident cases were reported during the first three days of the 17th ‘Ops Selamat’ period, with two deaths recorded.

“This is an improvement over the 85 accident cases over the first three days (January 20 to 22, 2020) of the 16th ‘Ops Selamat’.

“Therefore, the enforcement will focus on those breaking the traffic rules, causing accidents and congestion such as by using the mobile phone while driving, crossing the double lines when overtaking, beating the traffic lights and using the emergency lane,” he said. — Bernama