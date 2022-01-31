Aide lodges police report against three portals that claim Ismail Sabri worried over being ‘shortest serving prime minister’

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Bera Umno Division Wanita, Youth and Puteri Delegates Meeting at the Bera District Convention Hall in Bera, December 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — An aide to prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today lodged a police report against three websites, accusing the portals of spreading fake news about the latter.

In his police report today, Ismail Sabri’s political secretary Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus named www.agendadaily.com, themalaysialife.com and dialograkyat.blogspot.com over reports claiming that Ismail is worried about being the ‘shortest serving prime minister’.

“This report is made regarding the three news reports which contain false statements and is a criminal defamation linked to the statement by the prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“These three portals had intentionally and without ethics, had made false reports with malice and sullied the good name of the prime minister and spread fake statements, thus creating unease among the people,” Mohammad Anuar said in the report.

MORE TO COME