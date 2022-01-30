Rina Harun: Bersatu Srikandi submitted names of 15 candidates to contest in Johor state election

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun attends a programme at Chean Ai Disabled Welfare Association in Kelana Jaya January 29, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said it has submitted the names of 15 candidates to contest in the Johor state election.

Rina, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said that the 15 names have been submitted to Bersatu chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.

“We have submitted about 15 names from the women’s wing of Perikatan Nasional,” she responded to a reporter on how many women candidates will be fielded in the upcoming Johor polls.

Yesterday, it was reported that Bersatu and PAS will work together as “one team” for the upcoming Johor state election as equal partners.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Muzakarah (discussion) between the two parties also saw both expressing regret about some quarters who rejected the unity approach by them.

Currently, Caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad leads the state government with a razor-thin majority of 28 seats. BN holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven).