Covid-19: Five new deaths recorded, lowest in nine months

Workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Malaysia logged just five new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, even as the country recorded new Covid-19 cases above 5,000 for three days in a row.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow site, this included three people who were brought in dead to hospitals.

This is the lowest number of reported deaths since April 20 last year.

The total number who died from the virus before reaching hospitals as of today is 6,441 people.

This brings the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,957 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Only Kelantan, Penang, Pahang, Selangor and Melaka saw fatalities being recorded. All recorded one death each.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.84 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor recorded the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 15.

Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at two deaths per 10,000 people.

New infections by state

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 1,287.

Overall, the Klang Valley reported 1,792 new infections. Of these, 449 were in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Johor at 754 followed by Kedah at 434 and 348 in Kelantan.

This is followed by Negri Sembilan at 316, Sabah at 267, Melaka at 261, Penang at 236, Perak at 191 and Pahang at 188.

Only Labuan recorded zero new infections respectively.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 51,397.

From that figure, a total of 85.5 per cent or 43,938 people are currently quarantined at home, 4,392 or 8.5 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounted for 2,948 or 5.7 per cent of patients.

Of these, 119 (0.2 per cent) are in intensive care units. And from these, 69 patients require ventilators.