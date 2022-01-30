Covid-19: Eight education clusters still active in Penang, says state exco

A Sekolah Kebangsaan Penaga student gets ready to return to school in Penang March 1, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — Eight Covid-19 education clusters are reported to be still active in Penang as of today, said state Agrotechnology and Food Safety, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin.

She said the clusters involved various educational institutions, namely Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (PASTI) in Solok Nelayan in the Southwest district and four tahfiz centres, namely in Jalan Sungai Nipah, Permatang Binjai, Kubang Semang and Jalan Lembah.

Two more such clusters involved skills institutes in Jalan Berapit and Bukit Panchor as well as a polytechnic in Jalan Sungai Burung, she said when contacted today.

“Based on the information I received, most of the students who contracted Covid-19 have been vaccinated and were category one and two patients only.

“Until yesterday, no new clusters were recorded in Penang with the 14 clusters still active involving eight education clusters, three manufacturing sector clusters, two workplace clusters and one religious cluster,” she said. — Bernama