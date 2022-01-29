Sarawak CM among state dignitaries paying last respects to Tun Salahuddin

Abang Salahuddin’s final journey included the Melanau tradition of Payung Kebesaran for nobles, which was carried out by his grandson Alexius Barieng. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 29 ― The body of the former Yang di-Pertua Negeri the late Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng arrived at Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya here this morning.

The funeral cortege arrived at approximately 11.20am, accompanied by Abang Salahuddin’s family members.

His final journey included the Melanau tradition of Payung Kebesaran for nobles, which was carried out by his grandson Alexius Barieng.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who was accompanied by several state leaders, arrived at the mosque at 11.30am to pay his last respects.

Among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to Abang Salahuddin were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) chairman Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang. ― Borneo Post