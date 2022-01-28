Cops to quiz Wan Azizah this afternoon over Tommy Thomas memoir

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the PKR Annual General Meeting at Lembah Pantai April 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The police have confirmed that former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is expected to be present at Bukit Aman at 3pm today to have her statement recorded after being summoned to do so.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said Wan Azizah was called to assist investigations into the publication of the book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness written by former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

“Yes, it is true (Wan Azizah has been summoned to Bukit Aman) and this is a normal procedure of an investigation," he told Bernama today.

Earlier, the media reported that a special task force investigating allegations made by Thomas in his book, held its first meeting in the federal capital, on Dec 23.

The special team was set up to conduct a preliminary study of several allegations in the book, including the appointment of judges, excessive interference by the executive in the judiciary and selective prosecution.

Thomas published the book early last but it received a lot of criticism from various quarters, including the Attorney General's Chambers, lawyers, politicians and the public for allegedly containing elements of incitement, insult and slander. — Bernama