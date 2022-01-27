Medac collecting data on flood-affected MSMEs for aid disbursement, says minister

Tan Sri Noh Omar said the information will be obtained from the local authorities, the Hawkers and Petty Traders Association, as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises Association so that the aid can be disbursed as soon as possible. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 27 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (Medac) is in the midst of collecting data on micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs who were affected by the recent floods nationwide for the distribution of a one-off assistance.

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the information will be obtained from the local authorities, the Hawkers and Petty Traders Association, as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises Association so that the aid can be disbursed as soon as possible.

“We have distributed the forms and will hold a meeting to determine the right amount.

“We aim to get the information on the affected entrepreneurs by next month,” he told the media after attending the Selangor State Development Action Council Meeting here, today.

He said the one-off assistance will be distributed according to the category of entrepreneurs, including informal entrepreneurs. — Bernama