Johor polls: Bersatu identifies candidate to replace Muhyiddin in Gambir

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a press conference after chairing the Johor Bersatu Liaison Committee meeting in Shah Alam, January 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has identified a qualified candidate to contest for the Gambir seat in the Johor state election.

Johor Bersatu Information chief Mohd Solihan Badri said the candidate would replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who might not be defending the seat.

Mohd Solihin, who is also Ledang Bersatu Division chief, said Muhyiddin had requested that the party’s Ledang division leadership hand over a list of qualified candidates to him, as the seat was under the division.

“As the Ledang Bersatu Division chief, I have identified a suitable candidate to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin to contest for the Gambir seat, because the individual has the qualifications, besides having the support of the grassroots,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said that he might not be defending the Gambir seat which he won in the 14th General Election, in the upcoming state polls.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman said the move would allow him to focus on more important issues at the Parliamentary and central levels, as well as handle party-related matters. — Bernama