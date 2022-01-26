Dry taps for 142 areas in Klang, Petaling until tomorrow after pipe bursts near Federal Highway

Air Selangor said the disruptions are expected to last until 3am tomorrow pending completion of emergency repair works to the pipe. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today announced that 142 areas in Klang and Petaling are facing water disruptions due to a burst pipe in Seksyen 15, Shah Alam.

The water provider said the disruptions are expected to last until 3am tomorrow pending completion of emergency repair works to the pipe, which burst as a result of development work undertaken by a third party near the Federal Highway yesterday.

“Alternative assistance through water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

“Air Selangor is seeking the consumers’ cooperation to practise social distancing and wear face masks while collecting water supply from the water tankers,” Air Selangor said in a statement that also listed the affected areas.

The main water company for the Klang Valley said that the return of tapped water supply would depend on the location and the distance to the affected premises from the incident.

This is the first major unscheduled water disruption announced this year.

Over 400 areas throughout the Klang Valley faced water cuts last month when flood-related problems caused increased water turbidity and a power outage at three treatment plants.