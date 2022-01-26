Dr Mahathir out of coronary care unit, says daughter

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been in IJN since last Thursday as a follow-up treatment to an elective procedure he underwent on January 8. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is recovering and has been transferred out of the coronary care unit at the National Heart Institute (IJN), said his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir today.

In a statement, she said that Dr Mahathir is feeling cheerful and eager to fully recover.

“To prevent infection, both Tun Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali are not allowed to receive visitors at IJN at this time.

“Once again, he and the rest of the family said thank you to all who prayed for his complete recovery,” she said.

Dr Mahathir has been in IJN since last Thursday as a follow-up treatment to an elective procedure he underwent on January 8.

The 96-year-old has a history of illnesses relating to his heart. He was hospitalised at IJN just last month for an unspecified ailment.

He underwent a full medical check-up and was given a clean bill of health and discharged before Christmas.