PLUS: Follow CNY travel time advisory to avoid highway congestion

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Highway users are encouraged to follow the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) as daily traffic volume is expected to increase from 1.4 million to 1.6 million vehicles during the coming Chinese New Year (CNY) festive period from January 28-February 6.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, in a statement today, advised motorists from the Klang Valley heading towards northern destinations like Perlis, Kedah, Penang and North Perak to enter the highway before 10am.

“This applies to those heading towards Johor to the south as well.

“For destinations closer to the Klang Valley and other states, motorists should plan their journey to enter the highway after 1pm,” he said.

Motorists en route to the Klang Valley from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak, Johor and other states are encouraged to leave before 9am.

Zakaria urged motorists to follow the TTA so as to avoid congestions along the highway.

He also advised highway users to comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially when stopping at the rest and service (R&R) areas and lay-bys.

“It is also equally important to drive safely and to be alert during bad weather conditions, hence sufficient rest and sleep is important prior to one’s journey,” he said.

Zakaria also said that PLUS highway patrol teams, PLUSRonda, will be present to assist motorists in case of any eventualities and can be easily contacted via the PLUSLine at 1800 88 0000 at all times.

He also reminded motorists to ensure their Touch ‘n Go card and Touch ‘n Go RFID e-Wallet have sufficient balance at all times for a seamless and smooth journey.

He added that the latest traffic updates would also be available on the PLUS App journey planner CCTV function, PLUSTrafik Twitter and P.U.T.R.I (PLUS Unique Texting Realtime Interface) chatbot as well as the highway electronic messaging signages.

Highway customers are also encouraged to use Waze and Google Maps to navigate their journey. — Bernama