Johor Muda: Syed Saddiq expected to contest state polls

Johor Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) state chief Mohd Azrol Ab Rahani (centre) flanked by information chief Rasid Abu Bakar (left) and coordinating director Azrul Ahmad at the Johor Muda office in Jalan Bukit Kempas, Johor Baru, January 25, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 25 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is highly expected to contest in the coming Johor state election, according to its state leadership.

Johor Muda chief Mohd Azrol Ab Rahani said that it was only natural for Syed Saddiq to contest in his own state.

“Apart from that, even the party’s secretary-general Nur Amira Aisyah Abd Aziz, who is from Johor Baru, is also expected to contest in the coming state polls as well,” he said, adding that the expectations are high for Muda leaders from Johor to contest in the polls.

Mohd Azrol revealed this when met by reporters at the Johor Muda office in Taman Bukit Kempas here today.

He was accompanied by Johor Muda information chief Rasid Abu Bakar and its coordinating director Azrul Ahmad.

On Johor Muda’s assessment for the coming state elections, Mohd Azrol said that based on their research, almost all the state constituency seats contested will involve more than two-cornered fights.

Despite the multi-cornered contests, he believed that Muda has an edge over the other traditional political parties.

Mohd Azrol also said that Johor Muda, which has more than 12,000 members, is currently preparing its machinery and also the party’s manifesto for the coming state polls.

“We are in the midst of finalising our manifesto that will focus on people of all walks of life, and not just the young.

“Our target voters are still the Johor community of various religions, races, ages and backgrounds,” he explained.

On January 22, Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar agreed to sign the letter of dissolution of the Johor state assembly.

Yesterday, the Election Commission in a statement said it would meet on February 9 to discuss important dates on the Johor state election.

Rumours about a snap state election started shortly after the death of Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian.

His death, whose party is part of the ruling PN coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad leads the state government with a razor-thin majority of 28 seats. BN holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven).