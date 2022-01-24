Johor PAS says looking to discuss understanding with Umno, BN ahead of state polls

Johor PAS Liaison commissioner Abdullah Husin said the meeting between the two parties was to be held today, but it had to be cancelled due to the busy schedule of Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 24 — Johor PAS is looking to meet with the state Umno leadership to discuss the understanding between the two parties to face the Johor state election in the spirit of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Johor PAS Liaison commissioner Abdullah Husin said the meeting between the two parties was to be held today, but it had to be cancelled due to the busy schedule of Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“Maybe we will meet in the near future,” he said when met at the Johor PAS Office here.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, that the state BN planned to contest solo in the state election.

Abdullah said he viewed Hasni’s statement as merely the opinion of the state’s Umno and BN chapters, as any decision on whether BN would contest solo or otherwise would depend on the decision of the Umno Supreme Council and PAS Central Committee.

He said there was still room for discussion under MN with Umno or the state BN, but no matter what the circumstances were, the party was ready to face state election.

According to Abdullah, any decision made from those discussions will not affect Johor PAS’ preparations for the state polls, and a 15,000-strong PAS election machinery will be mobilised for the purpose.

Meanwhile, he said the party had handed the responsibility of wooing young voters in the state to the Johor PAS Youth Council through its youth entities such as Briged Muda and Jabatan Amal Malaysia (JAM). — Bernama