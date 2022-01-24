Involvement in politics: Education Ministry reminds teachers not to violate conditions, neglect duty as educators

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said although there were no specifc guidelines regarding the matter thus far, teachers keen on politics should not neglect their real duty as educators. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has reminded teachers not to violate the conditions that offer them the flexibility to be involved in politics and to continue to abide by current rules set by the department.

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said although there were no specifc guidelines regarding the matter thus far, teachers keen on politics should not neglect their real duty as educators.

He said he was happy with the move by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in allowing teachers to get involved in politics but, at the same time, worried that teachers may violate the conditions or be more involved in politics than their task (as teachers).

“As such, I want to remind all teachers that although they get involved in politics, never forget their real duty and don’t ever neglect their task as teachers,” he told reporters after visiting the Institute of Teachers Education Gaya Campus here today.

On Saturday, Ismail Sabri announced that school teachers across the country were allowed to be involved in politics with immediate effect as a way to respect the principles of democracy, adding that the permission also involved staff of the Community Development Department (Kemas). — Bernama