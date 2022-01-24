Fire Dept: Clogged drains cause stagnant water in Taman Sri Muda

A traffic policeman patrols the area around Jalan Budiman in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 Shah Alam in preparation for heavy rain, January 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 24 — Clogged drains were the cause of stagnant water at several areas in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here, following heavy rain since 4pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Norazam Khamis said the rising floodwaters, however, started to recede around 5pm.

“There are no flood reports received. The Shah Alam JBPM also has been monitoring the flood-prone locations. So far, no reports were received on flood victims being evacuated to relief centres,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

As of 6pm, checks by Bernama found that houses situated next to Klang River at Jalan Masyhur 25/50, Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 were not flooded and no sound of the flood-warning siren heard.

Among the main roads such as Persiaran Budiman and Bulatan Budiman near the bridge area in Taman Sri Muda which were badly affected by the massive floods on December 19, were passable to vehicles this evening.

Police were seen patrolling the area to ensure the situation was under control and safe.

Several residents of Taman Sri Muda were also seen taking precautionary measures such as parking their vehicles on the bridge.

According to the police statistics, the floods that started last December 18 recorded the highest number of deaths in Selangor at 25, including 12 in Taman Sri Muda. — Bernama