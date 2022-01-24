Education Ministry says seeks to postpone process of vacating SK Assumption to March

In a statement, the ministry said pupils and teachers from the school, which will be closed for good next month, will be moved to nearby schools. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — The Education Ministry has requested for the process to vacate the building and land of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Assumption in Butterworth to be postponed until March.

In a statement, the ministry said pupils and teachers from the school, which will be closed for good next month, will be moved to nearby schools.

It said the decision was made based on the declining enrolment at the school, which now has 53 pupils.

According to the ministry, there were schools located about 0.35km to 5.8km away, namely SK Kuala Perai, SK Sungai Nyior, SK St Mark in Butterworth; SK Khir Johari and SK St Mark in Perai that could accommodate pupils from SK Assumption.

The move could increase the efficiency of the use of manpower through the relocation of 15 teachers and two support staff to other schools, it added.

“Taking into account the ongoing school session, the ministry has requested for the process to vacate the school to be postponed until the end of Term 3 of the 2021/2022 academic calendar in March.

“The ministry will facilitate the admission of pupils to new schools chosen by parents for the 2022/2023 academic calendar,” the statement read.

SK Assumption is a government-aided school that has been operating on the land owned by Sri Avenue Sdn Bhd since 2008.

However, on November 3 last year, the company had requested that the ministry vacate the school building and land as soon as possible as it had received purchase offers from a third party. — Bernama