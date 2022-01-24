Admission to Form One under Yayasan Selangor’s special education plan for 2022 opens tomorrow

In a statement today, Yayasan Selangor said it had allocated a total of 389 places in 29 schools in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for the admission of eligible Form One RKPYS 2022 students based on the set criteria. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Registration for admission into Form One under the Ministry of Education (MOE)-Yayasan Selangor Special Education Plan (RKPYS) for 2022 will be open from tomorrow for Year Six (2021) students.

In a statement today, Yayasan Selangor said it had allocated a total of 389 places in 29 schools in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur for the admission of eligible Form One RKPYS 2022 students based on the set criteria.

Among them is that the applicant must have at least proficiency level (TP) 3 in all Classroom-Based Assessment (PBD) subjects for Year 6 and must be in a primary school under the MOE or a private primary school registered under the MOE, with priority given to rural students.

In addition, the applicant or either parent must be born in Selangor or a resident of the state for at least 10 years; the family has a per capita income of less than RM2,000 per month; both parents must be Malaysian citizens; and the applicant to be certified by a doctor to be physically, mentally and emotionally fit.

Applications can be made online via the Yayasan Selangor website at www.yayasanselangor.org.my from tomorrow, and applicants must print the completed online application form and send it together with the required documents to the Yayasan Selangor Student Affairs Division by hand or post on or before February 11.

All eligible Year 6/2021 students in Selangor are welcome to apply, subject to the conditions and quota limits set.

Various facilities are offered to selected applicants including hostel facilities, scholarships, tutoring classes, academic excellence programmes, self-development (programmes) and continuous monitoring by appointed teachers. — Bernama