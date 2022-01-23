PM Ismail Sabri: Teachers’ involvement in politics shouldn’t affect their real duties

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference after attending a closed-door meeting with staff of the Bera district Kemas, January 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

BERA, Jan 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded the Community Development Department’s (Kemas) teachers and staff not to neglect their real duties as educators although they are allowed to be involved in politics.

He said the details on their permitted involvement in politics would be issued by the departments or agencies involved such as Kemas and would be referred for approval by the Ministry of Rural Development before serving as a guideline for them.

“We have to wait for the details to see the extent of (political) involvement allowed...whether they can hold a post in a party, to attend political programmes and no action to be taken against them if they do unlike before.

“We are allowing this (political involvement) in respecting the democratic practice while the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has agreed to it. Although if allowed, it should not adversely affect their real duties.”

Ismail Sabri said this at a news conference after attending a closed-door meeting with staff of the Bera district Kemas at its office, here. — Bernama