Johor Pakatan takes all necessary measures to prepare for state election, say state leaders

JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will take all necessary measures in preparation for the upcoming Johor State Election.

In a joint statement today, state Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, state PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and state DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong said however, Johor PH remained firm that this was not the right time to hold elections as the people of Johor are still facing issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, floods, economic and so on.

“This is why Johor PH, as the largest opposition bloc in the state assembly had given its cooperation to the state government so that its administration could run smoothly. The administration term is due to end in one more year. Why can’t we wait until the health and economic situations are more stable?” read the statement.

The state election which will cost at least RM150 million is a waste of people’s money, it added.

Yesterday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Barisan Nasional needed a fresh mandate from the people to continue programmes for people’s interests, adding that he felt it was not appropriate for the government to be in a position where it can be said to be operating on the ‘opposition’s goodwill’.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, had consented to the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, paving the way for the state election. — Bernama