Johor election: Rina hopes 30pc of candidates will come from women’s wing

Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun delivers her speech during Bersatu’s annual general assembly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2021. ― Bernama pic

SEGAMAT, Jan 23 — Bersatu’s Srikandi (women’s wing) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun hopes that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will see that 30 per cent of candidates for the Johor state election are from the wing and Wanita PN.

“In any election, female candidates especially from Srikandi and Wanita PN should be given the chance to contest.

“As such, we expect at least 30 per cent of the list of candidates for the upcoming state election will comprise women candidates,” she told reporters after the presentation of aid from the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) and National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) at Kampung Spang Loi here today.

A total of 126 flood victims in the village received aid in the form of food boxes, cooking gas stoves and cylinders.

Yesterday, Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar gave his royal assent to dissolve the Johor legislative assembly, paving the way for an early state election.

Meanwhile, Rina, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said to date, over 90 per cent of the 37,000 household heads who were affected by the floods have received the compassionate cash aid (BWI). — Bernama