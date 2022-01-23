Johor Bersatu to hold meeting on state polls

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will hold a meeting with all division heads to discuss at length the preparations for the upcoming state election.

Its secretary Datuk Sahruddin Jamal said its party machinery would also be included in the meeting which would be held soon.

“In addition, meetings and discussions would also be held with Perikatan Nasional component parties, PAS and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) for the same purpose,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar gave his royal assent to dissolve the Johor legislative assembly, paving the way for an early state election.

In the 14th general election, Bersatu, which was then in the Pakatan Harapan coalition won nine of the 17 state seats that it had contested. — Bernama