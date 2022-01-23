Former Sarawak DCM Simon Dembab Maja dies at 85

Datuk Simon Dembab Maja — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Jan 23 — A former deputy chief minister and a founding member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Datuk Simon Dembab Maja passed away yesterday (Jan 22) at a private medical centre here at the age of 85.

His son Jimmy Maja said his father was the deputy chief minister under the Sarawak Coalition Government in 1970.

“The government was called the Sarawak Coalition government which was comprised of Parti Bumiputera, Parti Pesaka and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). This government was the first direct general elected government in Sarawak.

“He was from Parti Pesaka when he first contested in first direct Sarawak state election in 1970. Parti Pesaka later merged with Parti Bumiputera to form what is known as PBB today. He was one of the earliest founding member of the current PBB,” he said.

He added that in 1972, the late Simon was posted to Sydney, Australia as the student consular at the Malaysian Consulate there.

“His family hailed from Engkilili. He was educated in Chung Hua school in Kuching in the 1950s. Later, he studied at St Thomas’ School in Kuching. He wrote and spoke fluent Mandarin. He also spoke Khek/Hakka, Hokkien and Teochew dialects fluently.

“He is perhaps the first Iban who went to study at a Mandarin high school prior to university level in the 1950s,” said Jimmy.

He also said the late Simon was a School Affairs Officer at Engkilili District Council in Engkilili prior to entering active politics.

The late Simon is survived by his wife Datin Rosalind Sitie Jemeni, three children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A wake service is being held at his residence in Tabuan Jaya here until tomorrow (Jan 24).

The cortege will be leaving to Engkilili tomorrow where the wake continues at his residence there prior to funeral service and burial. — Borneo Post