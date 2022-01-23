Istana Negara: Agong undergoing health check, follow-up treatment at IJN

A general view of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, January 22, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is undergoing a health check-up and follow-up treatment for a few days since yesterday (Saturday) at the Royal Ward of the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the health check-up and follow-up treatment was related to an intervention treatment on knee and ankle joints which His Majesty underwent at IJN on Sept 24.

According to Ahmad Fadil, the intervention was done after a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan showed injuries to Al-Sultan Abdullah’s knee and ankle joints while partaking in sports.

“This follow-up treatment was delayed from that date due to the implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures in public hospitals, including IJN.

“At the same time, His Majesty also agreed to undergo a respiratory examination at IJN,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said the King’s health was generally good and not worrying and that His Majesty was scheduled to return to Istana Negara soon after undergoing the follow-up treatment.

“All the people are called upon to pray for His Majesty to be granted quick recovery and lasting health,” he said. — Bernama