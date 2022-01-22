Wisma Putra: Malaysia remains committed towards nuclear disarmament

Wisma Putra says Malaysia has reaffirm its unwavering commitment towards nuclear disarmament and will continue to work closely with other partners to attain a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons. ― Picture via Google Maps

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering commitment towards nuclear disarmament and will continue to work closely with other partners to attain a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Malaysia made this remark as it welcomed the first anniversary of the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) observed today.

“Malaysia believes that the TPNW strengthens the global norms against the threat of nuclear weapons and that it is imperative for the Treaty to reach universality as soon as possible.

“On this important occasion, Malaysia continues to encourage other countries to expedite their accessions to the Treaty as a manifestation of their commitment towards general and complete disarmament and total elimination of nuclear weapons,” said the statement.

The Treaty is the first legally binding international instrument to comprehensively prohibit all activities related to nuclear weapons, including their development, testing, production, acquisition, possession, stockpiling, deployment and use.

Malaysia signed the TPNW as soon as it was opened for signature on September 20, 2017 and ratified the Treaty on September 30, 2020, making Malaysia the 46th State Party to the TPNW.

To date, 86 States have signed and 59 States have ratified the Treaty. ― Bernama