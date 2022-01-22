Remand order against unemployed man who beheaded mother extended for four days

SHAH ALAM, Jan — The police today obtained an order to extend the remand against an unemployed man who allegedly beheaded his mother for four days.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the remand order against the 28-year-old suspect was extended until Jan 25.

The suspect might be charged this Monday (Jan 24), he said when contacted today.

The man was first remanded last Jan 16 and the order expired today.

He was arrested on Jan 15 for allegedly murdering his 56-year-old mother in an incident in Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, near here.

The police also seized a machete, believed to be the murder weapon, from a toilet in the house. — Bernama