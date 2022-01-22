Pahang provides additional allocation of RM19,000 for building of new houses for flood victims

Flood victims from Kampung Belukar and Kampung Razali take refuge at a temporary relief centre in Kampung Belukar in Pahang, December 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

BENTONG, Jan 22 ― The Pahang government has allocated RM19,000 for the construction of a new houses for families who lost their homes in the recent floods in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said it was in addition to the RM56,000 allocated by the federal government for the construction of new houses for the flood victims.

“During a recent meeting with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), I requested permission for the state government to provide an additional RM19,000, bringing the total allocation for the construction of new houses for flood victims in Pahang to RM75,000.

“The decision was made after taking into account the rising price of goods and the houses to be built will be based on the Rumah Rakyat Pahang concept,” he told a press conference after presenting title deeds to 389 Felda Kemasul settlers here today.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

Earlier in his speech, Wan Rosdy said the state government had no reason to cover up the cause of the recent floods in the state, if it was due to logging activities.

“It was an unusual natural disaster, it had nothing to do with other activities as claimed by certain quarters...it has been confirmed by the State Forestry Department and experts had also studied and issued statements on the matter,” he added.

He said work to clean the waste wood and other debris from the floods in the Telemong area began this week with the operation led by the Drainage and Irrigation Department, in collaboration with the Forestry Department and the local authorities.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the state government had agreed to exempt the settlers for late payment of quit rent which involved RM500,000 and advised them not to sell their land.

A settler, Hashim Mohamed Harun, 53, said he was glad to finally get the title for his land after waiting for 28 years.

“Thanks to the state government and Felda for helping us,” he added.

Felda Kemasul is in Mukim Pelangai in the Bentong district. The area, covering 1,954.45 hectare, was first developed in 1974 for oil palm. ― Bernama