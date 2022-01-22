Covid-19: Malaysia records 16 more deaths, Selangor tops list of new cases with 798

Malaysia’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.81 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 22 — Malaysia recorded 16 new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,869 since the pandemic began about two years ago.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, this included two cases where the victim was brought in dead to hospitals.

The total number who died from the virus before reaching hospitals as of today stands at 6,427 fatalities.

Terengganu came up as the state with the highest number of deaths for every 10,000 people, with 15 fatalities. This was followed by Pahang with 10, Negri Sembilan with nine, Melaka with eight and Kelantan with six deaths.

For Penang, Selangor and the Klang Valley, the three states recorded five deaths each, while Kedah, Sabah, Johor, Perak and Perlis saw four each, with Kuala Lumpur recording three.

Other states such as Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya recorded zero deaths.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.81 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

New infections by state

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases with 798 new infections.

Overall, the Klang Valley reported 1,139 new infections. Of these, 321 were in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Johor at 418 followed by Kuala Lumpur at 321, Kedah at 272, Kelantan at 262 and Sabah at 217.

Other states in the three-digit zone were Penang with 192 cases, Pahang at 191, Negri Sembilan at 187, Melaka at 153 and Perak at 122.

States recording two-digits infections were Terengganu with 62, Putrajaya with 20 and Sarawak with 13. Perlis and Labuan had the least number of cases at eight and seven respectively.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 42,843.

Meanwhile, a total of 83 per cent or 35,554 people are currently quarantined at home, in addition with 4,278 or 10 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounted for 2,862 or 6.7 per cent of patients.

Of these, 78 are in intensive care units. And from the figure, 71 patients require ventilators.