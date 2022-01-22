Ahead of royal audience, Johor MB says has Umno’s mandate to seek state assembly dissolution

Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad (far left) chairing the party’s state liaison committee meeting in Johor Baru, January 22, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 22 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad confirmed he will meet with Sultan Ibrahim Suktan Iskandar later today.

He said will meet with his state executive council members at Kota Iskandar, prior to his audience with Sultan Ibrahim at 5pm in Istana Bukit Serene.

“I will meet the media later at 6pm to make an announcement.

“On the latest development, I have received the mandate from Johor Umno to proceed with a state election,” said Hasni, who is also the state Umno chief, after chairing a meeting at state party headquarters.

Malay Mail earlier reported that the expected dissolution of the Johor state assembly may happen as early as this weekend, with Hasni expected to present a document to Sultan Ibrahim later today.

This latest development follows rumours of an impending state election in Johor.

Of late, speculation has been heated that Johor may hold a state election soon. Rumours about a snap state election started shortly after the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last December 21.

The death of Osman, whose party is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Hasni leads the state government with razor thin majority of 28 seats. Barisan Nasional (BN) holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven).