Ministers from tiger range countries reiterate commitment to boost tiger population, adopt KL joint statement

Energy and Natural Resources Ministry in a statement today said the TRCs also adopted the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement on Tiger Conservation which emphasised joint commitments towards tiger conservation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The ministers and senior officers from 13 Tiger Range Countries (TRCs) have expressed their commitment to saving the wildlife at the Fourth Asia Ministerial Conference (AMC4) on Tiger Conservation which ended today.

The TRCs consist of Malaysia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Russia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Energy and Natural Resources Ministry in a statement today said the TRCs also adopted the Kuala Lumpur Joint Statement on Tiger Conservation which emphasised joint commitments towards tiger conservation.

It said the joint statement reiterated that the TRCs, being custodians of the last remaining tigers in the wild, have a common goal of stabilising and strengthening wild tiger populations and their prey across their historical ranges, adding that the statement brought about renewed impetus to achieve this goal.

More than 300 participants including local and international non-governmental organisations and the private sector took part in the three-day conference.

The final day of AMC4 culminated with a ministerial meeting of TRCs, chaired by Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Datuk Ali Biju and officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. — Bernama