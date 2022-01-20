Some flood victims yet to receive aid, Ipoh Barat MP tells finance ministers

Flood victims queuing up to fill in the application form for Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) and Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) at Dewan Kenanga Section 28 in Shah Alam, January 11, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Some residents in flood-hit Taman Sri Murni in Shah Alam have not received any of the government aid promised to them, Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran asserted today.

He was disputing Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s announcement that 90 per cent of those eligible have already received the financial assistance to help them rebuild from the recent floods.

“I met with residents of Taman Sri Muda yesterday and they said not only was the land meant for retention ponds to mitigate the flooding compromised by developers, they also haven’t received the so-called government aid that the MOF (Ministry of Finance) minister said was given out already.

“I was told hundreds of households haven’t gotten any aid. How can the minister say that more than 90 per cent have received this aid,” Kulasegaran asked in the special parliamentary meeting today to discuss the floods that devastated eight states last month.

Kulasegaran said there were also some communities such as the Orang Asli who were suffering from the floods in silence.

He went on to propose a royal commission of inquiry into the severe floods.