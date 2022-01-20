Perak assemblyman has right to do second urine test, say police

Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief, ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said a Perak state assemblyman’s move to undergo a second urine test is within his rights. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — A Perak state assemblyman’s move to undergo a second urine test, after first testing positive for drugs when he was detained with others at an entertainment centre in Perai near here on January 13, is within his rights, said Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief, ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.

He said although the second urine test by the 54-year-old man was negative, police could not use the result.

“Police are still waiting for the pathology report of the assemblyman’s urine sample, to ascertain whether it is negative or positive. We are also completing the investigation paper on the case.

“Based on news reports, he has done his second urine test at a private clinic, and it is negative. It is his right (to do a second test) as our investigation is based on the pathology results, which are expected to be obtained in one to three months,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Pasir Bedamar assemblyman, Terence Naidu, claimed that the second urine test, done at a private clinic, Clinic 02, in Penang, was negative.

Terence’s lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, in a statement today, was reported to have said that the test was conducted on January 15, a day after his client was released on police bail; based on the development, further investigation should be made by police immediately in the interest of justice for Terence.

Commenting further, Mustafa Kamal said police were conducting further investigations into the case, including a police report made by the assemblyman, who claimed that his drink had been spiked with drugs and topped up when he went to the restroom in the karaoke outlet.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation before completing the investigation paper, to be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,” he said.

He said police are still waiting for the pathology reports of 35 other individuals, including two policemen, who also tested positive when arrested in the 9pm raid.

The two are policemen from the Perak and Penang contingent police headquarters.

During the 9pm raid on an entertainment centre in Perai, 48 individuals were arrested, with 36 of them related to narcotics cases while 12 others were linked to criminal cases. — Bernama