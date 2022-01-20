Govt mulls establishing Nadma at state, district levels, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said this was in line with the Cabinet’s decision on December 22 to review the current structure of Nadma to strengthen its role as the country’s disaster management agency. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The government is mulling establishing a National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) at the state and district levels, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad.

He said this was in line with the Cabinet’s decision on December 22 to review the current structure of Nadma to strengthen its role as the country’s disaster management agency.

“The matter is currently being studied by Nadma as well as Prime Minister’s Department and the Public Service Department,” he said at the Special Meeting of Dewan Rakyat, here today.

The special meeting was held to discuss matters related to the flood disaster which occurred at the end of last year.

On the direction of the country’s disaster management, Abd Latiff said Nadma has taken the initiative to strengthen the disaster risk reduction (DRR) management through the formulation of a DRR policy.

“Increasing investment in implementing DRR initiatives in terms of human resource capacity, institutional empowerment, expansion of mitigation measures, application of technology and intensifying national preparedness measures,” he said.

“Nadma is also in the midst of drafting a Disaster Management Bill which, among others, will cover aspects of governance, enforcement, preparedness, DRR, response, rehabilitation and redevelopment,” he said.

Abd Latiff also said that Nadma would strengthen the National Disaster Command Centre by taking into account the need and importance of dynamic, accurate and fast information management to assist in the planning, implementation of operations, provision of assistance, early rehabilitation and redevelopment.

“Among the matters that will be given focus is ensuring that disaster-related data from various agencies are standardised, up-to-date and have impact forecasting and demand sensing features to assist in decision making,” he said. — Bernama