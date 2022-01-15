Parliamentary Select Committee on health to discuss Bintulu MP’s allegation of Covid-19 data manipulation

Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on Health, Science and Innovation chairman Dr Kelvin Yii. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 15 ― The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on Health, Science and Innovation will discuss the recent allegations by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing that the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Covid-19 data was manipulated in its next meeting with the authorities.

Chairman to the PSC on Health, Science and Innovation Dr Kelvin Yii, who is Bandar Kuching MP, said they did not discuss in details on the matter during a PSC meeting yesterday.

“We just had a PSC meeting with (Health Minister) Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general (Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah) today at Parliament to continue our discussion on (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988) Act 342.

“When it comes to the allegations made by Tiong, it was not discussed in details but in the next meeting, we may request Khairy and Dr Noor Hisham to show evidence to dispel any of such allegations,” he said in a WhatsApp reply yesterday.

Dr Yii said this is in line with the importance of building public confidence in the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran leader Lim Kit Siang called on Parliament to probe Tiong’s allegations.

The Iskandar Puteri MP pointed out in a statement that Tiong has consistently attacked Khairy and Dr Noor Hisham on their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PSC on Health, Science and Innovation should investigate into allegations by Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing that data on daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths were manipulated by ‘unseen hands’,” he said.

Lim added that the PSC on Health, Science and Innovation should meet immediately to investigate the allegations and submit its report to Parliament since there is a Special Parliament next Thursday (January 20). ― Borneo Post