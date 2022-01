The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Felda Keratong 5, Rompin, Pahang will end tomorrow. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Felda Keratong 5, Rompin, Pahang will end tomorrow.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was taken after studying a Health Ministry risk assessment report on the current situation in the locality.

The EMCO was enforced there on January 6 and was earlier scheduled to end on January 19. — Bernama