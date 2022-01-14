Flood situation in Johor continues to improve, says state exco

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said eight relief centres were still operating in three flood-hit districts in the state, with Segamat recording the highest number of evacuees with 161 people, followed by Muar (98) and Tangkak (12). — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — The flood situation in Johor has continued to improve, with the number of evacuees dropping to 271 people as of 4 pm compared to 309 individuals earlier this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said eight relief centres were still operating in three flood-hit districts in the state, with Segamat recording the highest number of evacuees with 161 people, followed by Muar (98) and Tangkak (12).

“One centre, namely Balairaya Pogoh Tengah in Segamat, was closed at 8am today and the weather in the state is reported to be sunny, including in the flood-hit districts.

“However, Sungai Muar station in Bukit Kepong, Muar, is still at the danger level and residents nearby are asked to be on the alert,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama